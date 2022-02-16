Democratizing Public Services

As the Green New Deal framework has taken off, many efforts have tried to envision the Green New Deal world. This has brought about a bevy of new thinking around public ownership. Campaigns have flourished around the world, seeing public ownership as the pathway toward the Green New Deal future.However, public ownership alone is not enough; it must be democratic, accountable and resilient. Much has been written on how to achieve public ownership, but much less has been articulated for what it looks like after public ownership has been won. These very real questions of democracy and governance are not easy, but they are necessary.



Both Anne Le Strat and Mike Menser have dedicated their careers to thinking about this topic. While they have different experiences and focuses, they have come together for this. They try to lay out what key principles are needed for successful democratized public services to become a reality.



This paper is meant to spur a more in-depth conversation within this space. As movements continue the fight for economic, social, climate and ecological justice, there is an urgent need for more creative, nuanced and extensive conversations. It is for this reason and in this spirit that this piece was written.